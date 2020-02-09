Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Caroline Jean "Carol" Dudley


1945 - 2020
Caroline Jean "Carol" Dudley Obituary

Caroline Jean "Carol" Dudley

October 31, 1945-February 7, 2020

BETTENDORF-A time to gather to celebrate the life of Caroline Jean "Carol" Dudley, 74, of Bettendorf will be Wednesday from 4 until 7 PM at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Private services will take place with burial at Davenport Memorial Park.

Carol died Friday, February 7, 2020 at her home in Bettendorf surrounded by her family.

Caroline Jean Bolton was born October 31, 1945 in Tennessee a daughter of Floyd and Alberta Bolton. She was united in marriage to Kenneth D. Sanders and they had two sons. She later was united in marriage to Robert L. Dudley on June date 1999.

Carol worked for over 30 years at Oscar Meyer.

Carol was devoted to her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She'll be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Carol loved to garden and make things grow. She also loved all animals especially dogs.

Memorials made to Genesis Hospice or King's Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter.

Carol is survived by her husband Rob, sons: Rob Sanders, both of Bettendorf and Scott and Cara Sanders, Cincinnati, Ohio, many loving grandchildren, brothers James and Joan Bolton of Jacksboro Tennessee and Tony and Kathy Bolton of Knoxville Tennessee, and many nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Wayne and Benjamin.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 9, 2020
