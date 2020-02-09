|
|
Caroline Jean "Carol" Dudley
October 31, 1945-February 7, 2020
BETTENDORF-A time to gather to celebrate the life of Caroline Jean "Carol" Dudley, 74, of Bettendorf will be Wednesday from 4 until 7 PM at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Private services will take place with burial at Davenport Memorial Park.
Carol died Friday, February 7, 2020 at her home in Bettendorf surrounded by her family.
Caroline Jean Bolton was born October 31, 1945 in Tennessee a daughter of Floyd and Alberta Bolton. She was united in marriage to Kenneth D. Sanders and they had two sons. She later was united in marriage to Robert L. Dudley on June date 1999.
Carol worked for over 30 years at Oscar Meyer.
Carol was devoted to her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She'll be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Carol loved to garden and make things grow. She also loved all animals especially dogs.
Memorials made to Genesis Hospice or King's Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter.
Carol is survived by her husband Rob, sons: Rob Sanders, both of Bettendorf and Scott and Cara Sanders, Cincinnati, Ohio, many loving grandchildren, brothers James and Joan Bolton of Jacksboro Tennessee and Tony and Kathy Bolton of Knoxville Tennessee, and many nieces and nephews
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Wayne and Benjamin.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 9, 2020