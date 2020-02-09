Home

Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Word of Life Church
Rock Island, IL
Bree Andreasen


1984 - 2020
Bree Andreasen Obituary

Bree Andreasen

April 30, 1984-February 2, 2020

GREENWOOD, IN-Bree Andreasen, 35, of Greenwood, IN, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at her residence.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Word of Life Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Burial will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family.

Bree was born on April 30, 1984 in Rock Island, the daughter of Cynthia and James Lewis. She married Michael Andreasen on February 11, 2004 in Waterloo, IA. Bree enjoyed traveling with family, singing and had a passion for cooking, leading to a small home based catering business. She cherished spending time with her 3 sons and family. Bree was an excellent basketball player when she was younger, playing for AAU basketball. Bree's infectious personality and sense of humor brought a smile to anyone around her.

Bree is survived by her husband, Michael Andreasen; sons, James, Michael P. C., and Kadin Andreasen; siblings, Casey Hunter, Jayda Lewis, Amirra Lewis, Al'Jamar Lewis, and Eugene Lewis; mother-in-law, Patricia Andreasen; and numerous aunts and cousins. She was preceded in death by her son, Izaya Andreasen; father, James Lewis; maternal grandparents, Elmer and Vera Heard; father-in-law, Richard Andreasen; uncle, James Heard; and aunt, Shirley Heard.

Online condolences may be left to Bree's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 9, 2020
