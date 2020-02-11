|
Joyce M. Maller
December 19, 1929- February 8, 2020
DAVENPORT-Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Joyce M. Maller, 90, of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home with a prayer service offered at 6:30. Joyce died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Senior- Star, Davenport.
Joyce Murphy was born on December 19, 1929 in Ames, Iowa, daughter of Clifford Isaac and Grace (Bentley) Murphy. She graduated from Iowa State University. While there, she met and married Robert J. Maller on September 5, 1949. Bob preceded her in death on April 23, 2001.
Joyce and Bob were active members of the St. Paul the Apostle Community. They were instrumental in researching and obtaining a new organ for the church. She continued to lead the music ministry there for over 30 years. She was an organist, choir member, song leader, wedding/ funeral music coordinator, and encouraged others to share their God given musical talents.
Joyce enjoyed traveling with Bob, golf, tennis, and bowling. Together, they attained Life Master status for bridge in 2000. Her greatest achievement, however, was her family.
Joyce is survived by her children: Carol Ingle, Toulon, Illinois, Steve Maller, West Des Moines, and John (Lisa) Maller, Davenport; grandchildren: Kimberly Ingle, Taylorville, Illinois, Sarah Ingle, Clinton, Julie Maller, Chicago, Rachel Maller, Iowa City, David Maller, West Des Moines, Emily Maller, Ames, Grace Maller, Ames, Danny Maller, Chicago, Megan (Ben) Wise, Rockwell City, Iowa,; great-grandchildren: Tora, LaQuion, Keegan, Ellie, and Ethan, and a brother, Gerald Murphy, Cottonwood, Arizona.
In addition to her husband, Bob, she was preceded in death by a son, David and her parents.
