Jeffrey C. Schwien
June 14, 1965-February 7, 2020
BLUE GRASS-Mass of Christian Burial for Jeffrey C. Schwien, 54, a resident of Blue Grass, will be 10AM, Friday, February 14, 2020 St. Andrew Catholic Church, 333 W. Lotte Street, Blue Grass. Burial will be in Blue Grass Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 4-7 PM, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. Andrew Catholic Church with a prayer service held at 6:30 PM. Additional visitation will be held at church Friday from 9AM until service time. Jeffrey passed away Friday, February 07, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme, surrounded by his family.
Jeffrey Charles Schwien was born June 14, 1965 in DeWitt, a son of Gerald Schwien and Joanne Blake. He married Denise A. Galloway in 1997.
Jeffrey enjoyed Jeff enjoyed being with his family most of all, but he also enjoyed watching sports, especially the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Cubs. More recently, he enjoyed cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes. He also loved to play cards, and in his earlier years, he really loved to play golf. Jeff had the best sense of humor and loved to sing out loud to all of his favorite 80s songs which made everyone laugh.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Those left to honor Jeffrey's memory include his wife, Denise; children, Nick Schwien, Davenport, Zach Schwien, Walcott, and Sarah Schwien, Blue Grass; parents, Gerald (Kristin) Schwien, Eldridge and Joanne Schwien, Davenport; mother-in-law Linda Galloway; Grand Mound, siblings, Douglas (Laura) Schwien, Davenport, Theresa (Dennis) O'Neill, Eldridge, and Matthew (Brianna) Schwien, Parkview; and sister-in-laws, Rita (Wayne) Crist, Delmar, Becky (Gary) Berner, Lost Nation, Debbie (Gary Kleppe) Kyarsgaard, Delmar, and Sharon (Bill) McAleer, DeWitt.
He was preceded in death by and infant brother, Michael, and father-in-law Roger Galloway.
