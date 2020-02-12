|
Arlene M. Benedict
September 27, 1923- January 29, 2020
MORRISON-Arlene M. Benedict, 96, of Morrison, IL, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in Morrison, IL, preceded by a memorial visitation that begins at 9:30 AM. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Michael Selburg, pastor of First Presbyterian Church. The Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison. A memorial to the First Presbyterian Church has been established.
Arlene was born September 27, 1923, in Clinton, IA, to William J. and Alice (Aitken) Montgomery. She was educated in the Spring Valley Grade School in rural Whiteside County, and was a 1941 graduate of Morrison High School. On November 23, 1946 she married Albert L. Benedict, Jr. He died May 19, 2014. She was employed by the county in various positions, first in the Office of Price Management during WWII (rations), and later in the Supervisor of Assessments Office and then as a Deputy and Chief Deputy in the Office of Circuit Clerk. She retired in 1988.
Arlene was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Morrison, and had served as an elder and deacon. She also was a Sunday school teacher, a Jr. Department Superintendent, and served on the Blackhawk Presbytery Committee. She was a charter member of Blackhawk Presbyterian Women, and had served as a treasurer of PEO. She belonged to the Morrison Hospital Auxiliary, Resthave Home Auxiliary, the 2nd Marine Division Auxiliary, and the IL State Rural Carriers Auxiliary, where she was the treasurer. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, a member of the Morrison Historical Society, The Pinochle Club and was the founder and trustee of the Spring Valley Presbyterian Cemetery Association.
Survivors include a granddaughter, Alison (Jon) Manternach of Yorktown, VA and two great-grandsons, Luke and Mark Manternach.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; a daughter, Nancy Piepenbrink Boggs; a son, David Benedict; a sister, Wilma Blumenstein.
To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com