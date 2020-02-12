Home

1930 - 2020
October 20, 1930- February 5, 2020

BETTENDORF-On Wednesday, February 5th, 2020, Jane E. Laughead, loving wife and mother, passed away at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Jane was born October 20, 1930 in Monmouth, Illinois, the daughter of Bruce and Emma (McKeague) McKelvey. Jane married the love of her life, Lewis E. Laughead on November 12, 1948 in Monmouth. Lew preceded her in death on August 6th, 2013. In addition to her husband, Lewis, Jane was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Margaret (Peg) Shroyer Jobe. Jane and Lew were active members of the Faith United Presbyterian Church in Monmouth. Some may also remember Jane for her time at Bowman Shoe Store, McCrery Drug Store, Monmouth College Library, Larson Furniture Store, Warfield's Lumber Yard and working with her husband Lew with Lewis Laughead Builder.

Jane and Lew often referred to their daughters as their "four little darlins": Elaine (Ken) Waugh of Lexington, North Carolina, Linda (Jeff) Savard of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Deb Mastny of Greer, South Carolina and Marna (Carey) Nowack of Bettendorf; nine grandchildren: Tony Higbee, Tim Waugh, Greg (Travis) Waugh, Cody Higbee, Christin (John) Piccirilli, Bob (Vanessa) Savard, Karen Higbee, Brent Nowack, and Britni Nowack; and six great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at the Faith United Presbyterian Church Chapel with burial in Warren County Memorial Park in Monmouth. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, 2546 Tech Drive, Bettendorf, IA 52722.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Jane's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 12, 2020
