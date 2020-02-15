|
|
Constance "Connie" McNamara Murray
February 20, 2020-August 20, 1933
IOWA CITY-Constance "Connie" McNamara Murray, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, February 8th.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 am, Thursday, February 20th at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Iowa City, with Rev. Steven Witt officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Iowa City. Visitation is Wednesday, February 19th from 4 to 7 pm at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, Iowa City. A vigil Service will be held at 6:30 pm with Time of Sharing to follow.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and a more full obituary can be viewed online at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 15, 2020