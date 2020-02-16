|
Dorothy Slaby
September 30, 1929-February 10, 2020
DAVENPORT-Dorothy Slaby, 90, of Davenport, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Silvercrest Assisted Living in Davenport.
Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19th at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hand in Hand of Bettendorf, IA or to support research for a cure for Parkinson's Disease.
Dorothy Darlene Warren was born September 30, 1929, to Clarence William Warren and Emma Stegall Warren in Muscatine, IA. She married Clemens Charles Slaby on January 15, 1949, at Union Congregational Church, Moline, IL. Clemens preceded her in death on May 10, 2007.
Dorothy was the Business Manager for 25 years at First Presbyterian Church in Davenport until her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and was very proud of her 7 children, 16 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Dorothy also enjoyed knitting, sewing, and genealogy, as well as volunteering her time in the early years of Camp Hand-in-Hand. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend. Alternately known as Dot, Grams, Grammy and Glammy Grammy (for her keen fashion sense), she was the heart of our family and we were blessed to have her in our lives.
The family would like to thank her special friend and caregiver, Teresa Dominguez.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Theresa (Craig) Moore of Newburgh, IN, Deborah (Bruce) Hansen of Davenport, Carol (Bruce) Kustes of Lake St. Louis, MO, Gary (Sue) of Cedar Rapids, IA, Cheryl (Jim) Price of Omaha, NE, Joanie (Ben Bowman) Steil of Davenport, and Joel (Karen) of Davenport, as well as her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister Doris Kyrk, Dallas, TX, and a brother Jon (Roberta) Warren of Ackworth, IA. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brothers Bill and Don Warren, and a beautiful granddaughter, Tessa Rae Slaby-Steil.
