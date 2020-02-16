|
Hubert A. Smith
September 28, 1925-Monday, February 10, 2020
DAVENPORT-Hubert "Skip aka Smitty" A. Smith, 94, of Davenport, IA passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at his home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10am at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4-7pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Memorials in Skip's name may be made to Kings Harvest or Salem4Youth.
Skip was born on September 28, 1925 to Charles and Anna Smith in Davenport, Iowa. He enlisted with the United States Navy and served during World War II on the U.S.S. Alabama. On August 6, 1948 he was united in marriage to Beverly Pratt, she preceded him in death. Skip worked at the Rock Island Arsenal for many years as an Electrician. The things that were most important to Skip were his family, church, and woodworking. When he wasn't busy working on a project, Skip could be found watching old Western movies or the Cubs, building forts out of Quaker Oat containers with the grandchildren, out in the yard using the metal detector, or out walking at Scott Co Park or West Lake. Skip enjoyed spending time with his church family at New Life Baptist Church. Animals loved being around Skip and Skip even loved the animals.
Skip is survived by his children: Constance (Kurt) Simon, Cheryl (David) Schroeder, and Brian Smith; grandchildren: Karri (Chris) Herberg, Amanda Simon, Betsy Feldhahn, Krista Feldhahn, Lindsay (Matthew) Schettler, Madelyn (Tommy) Argo, Ryan Smith, Brennan (Jessica) Smith, and Cas Smith; great-grandchildren: Alexis, Colton, Kalienna, Bodey, Laif, Brooks, Theodore, Nahla, Ryker, Bailey, Alyia, and Aliana. He was preceded in death by his wife, daughter Janis Smith, parents, and his siblings.
