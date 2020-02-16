|
Eugene Jay "Gene" Schmidt
August 28, 1926-February 14, 2020
LOST NATION-Lost Nation, Iowa-Eugene Jay "Gene" Schmidt, 93, died Friday, February 14, 2020, at home.
Born August 28, 1926, in Preston to the late, Harold and Helma (Beeck) Schmidt and was a graduate of Charlotte High School. Gene married Leola Lamp September 12, 1948, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Charlotte. The couple farmed at rural DeWitt for a brief time. Gene served in the United States Army during the Korean War. They raised their family at Charlotte and later at rural Lost Nation where Gene has resided for over 60 years. His wife preceded him in death April 28, 2015.
He was a longtime and faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Charlotte serving as Elder and Trustee. A lifetime member of Lost Nation American Legion, Gene served on Eastern Iowa Light and Power Cooperative, Lost Nation Consumer Cooperative and Clinton County FHA Boards. He loved spending time with his family, working and farming.
Surviving are children, Gary (Mary) Schmidt and Connie (Roger) Kleppe, Lost Nation; grandchildren, Erik Schmidt, Karisa (Chad) Caes, Brandon Schmidt, Tracy (Cory Hess) Kleppe, Kelly (Scott) Doll, Jason Scott and Jasper (Brooke) Scott; great-grandchildren, Camrin and Danika Caes, McKenna and Colt Doll, Braydon Cigrand and Eli Scott; sisters, Beverly Johnson, DeWitt and Elaine Trefz, Davenport; a sister-in-law, Lois Lamp, DeWitt; numerous nieces and nephews.
Also preceding Gene in death were an infant daughter, Marilyn; an infant brother, Melvin; brothers-in-law, Robert Trefz, Ralph Johnson, Elbert Austin, Henry Lamp and Robert Lamp and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Lamp.
Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday with a Service of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Charlotte with the Rev. Anthony Dodgers officiating. Military rites and burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.
A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.