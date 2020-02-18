|
Marvin Pesses
February 1, 1924-February 10, 2020
ROCK ISLAND-Marvin Pesses, formerly of Rock Island, IL, Cleveland, OH and Boca Raton, FL, passed away peacefully at his home in Napa, CA on Feb. 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was 96 years old.
Son of the late Leon and the late Anna Sukoff, stepson of the late Isadore Pesses, Marvin was the beloved husband of 62 years to the late Elaine Pesses, and brother of the late Adele (the late Morris) Kaplan. He is survived by his sons Larry (Patti Chavin) Pesses, Ian (Michele Chulick) Pesses, Paul (Kim) Pesses, and Michael Pesses; his grandchildren Logan (Brittany Catanach) Pesses, Tod (Laura DePonio) Pesses, Cole (Audrey) Pesses, Blair Pesses and Kip Pesses; and great-grandson Holden Pesses.
A prolific inventor and entrepreneur, Marvin helmed several thriving businesses throughout his remarkable life, and was the holder of 17 patents-from metallurgy to wine preservation, there was rarely a problem to which he would not find an ingenious solution. This intrepid spirit inevitably drove him to travel, and family gatherings were often punctuated with stories retrieved from the world's great capitals and wild places.
Marvin truly believed in the value of a life well lived; his knowledge of and passion for wine, food, art, and music were remarked upon by all who knew him, and it is in the company of these fine yet humble things that he will be remembered. Beyond anything else, Marvin's personal philosophy of placing family first exemplified the exceptional son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, mentor, best man, and friend that he was.
"Happiness is like one of those palaces on an enchanted island, its gates guarded by dragons. One must fight to gain it."-Alexandre Dumas
Graveside services were held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. Helena Public Cemetery in St. Helena, California (Napa Valley). It is suggested that those who wish to further honor the memory of Marvin Pesses may do so by making a contribution to your favorite Jewish Charity to fight Anti-Semitism or to your .