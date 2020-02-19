Home

David Francis Henn


1943 - 2020
David Francis Henn Obituary

David Francis Henn

May 5, 1943-February 18, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-David Francis Henn, 76, of Rock Island, IL, was called to his heavenly home on February 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. Private burial will be at a later date.

'Papa', as he was called by his family, was born in Elgin, NE to Esther (Schaefer) and Frank Henn on May 5, 1943. Dave married Roneen Batey on August 27, 1966. Dave (Furball) worked for Deere Plow and Planter for many years as a welder and transferred to Deere Davenport Works as a forklift driver. Wanting to give back to their community, Dave and Roneen opened their home to many foster children through the years. After retirement, Dave became a member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of Christ the King Parish Moline, IL. Papa was best known for his wit. A first class jokester, he could get anyone to crack a smile. Even at the end, Papa told his family he is taking the winning lotto numbers with him!

Dave is survived by his Mother in-Law Noreen Peters; siblings: Ruth and Glenn Proud, and Yvonne Henn; children: Ann(ie) and Robert Miller, Doreen Henn, Bernadette and David Perez, Christine Owens, and John and Karen Beauprez; grandchildren: Ellen Birrell, Sharie Randall, Kayla Randall, Edward and Jennifer Perez, Gabriella Perez, Madilyn Perez, Douglas Perez, Rebekah Perez, Jonathan Perez, Juliet (Amber) and Dan Camper, Crystal (Kara) Owen, Francesca Owen, Cassandra Van Rycke, and Breanna Hoye; and (21) great-grandchildren.

Dave was preceded in death by his wife, parents, siblings Thomas and Sylvia Henn, and Donald Henn; and children Rita Bramley, Richard Bramley, and Bryan Beauprez.

Dave's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
