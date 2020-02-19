|
Irma Georgianne Peitscher
November 12, 1929-February 18, 2020
DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Irma Georgianne Peitscher, 90, of Davenport, will be 11:30 am on Saturday, at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Pleasant Valley, IA. Family will greet friends on Saturday from 10:00 am to service time at the mortuary.
Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Irma passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Davenport Lutheran Home, Davenport.
Irma Georgianne Stoltenberg was born on November 12, 1929 in rural Davenport, the daughter of Henry and Stella (Golinghorst) Stoltenberg. She married David L. Peitscher on August 7, 1949 in Davenport. He preceded her in death in 1993. She had farmed with her husband David until 1993. She graduated from Davenport High School at 16 years old, in 1947.
She enjoyed painting, cooking, baking and helping her children with 4-H projects. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Bettendorf, IA, and served as Secretary on the Board for Clarissa C. Cook.
Survivors include her son; Logan (Cheryl) Peitscher of Bennett, IA, daughters; Diane (Bert) Lohr of Manitowoc, WI, Patricia (Tim) Sauer of Blue Grass, IA, Margo Hansen of Clinton, IA, Jill (Kent) Bachus of Wheatland, IA, Alissa (Jerry) Kiedrowski of Milwaukee, WI, 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and brother; Larry (Mary) Stoltenberg of Durham, NC.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister; Roma Roehs, and son-in-law; Howard Hansen.
Memorials may be directed to the Bettendorf Volunteer Firefighters Association Fund or the family.
Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.