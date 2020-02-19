|
Stephen R. "Steve" Meeker
July 6, 1955-February 16, 2020
CLINTON-Stephen R. "Steve" Meeker, age 64 of Clinton, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Mercy One Hospital. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 5:00 PM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Pape Funeral Home. Following the visitation cremation rites will be accorded with a Celebration of Life to take place at a later date.
Steve was born in Clinton on July 6, 1955, the son of Glenn and Clara (Densmore) Meeker. He graduated from Clinton High School. Steve married Brenda Bousman on May 24, 1986 at York Baptist Church, Thomson, IL. He later married Patricia Shepherd on July 24, 2018 at the River Church in Clinton. Steve had been employed with Chicago Northwestern Railroad. He was baptized in the Catholic faith, had been a former member of Grace Episcopal Church and was now a member of the River Church. Steve was a member of the Sons of AMVETS and a member of the former Eagle Club where he served all offices, including State President of REAC. He was an avid sports fan, enjoying golfing, bowling, playing pool, and watching all sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Bears and the Lumberkings.
Steve is survived by his wife Patricia; a daughter, Shannon (Tony) Huizenga of Fulton; a grandson, Quentin; a step-son John (Niki) Shepherd of Clinton; 3 step-grandchildren, Darian, Bailey and Tristen; 5 sisters, Patricia (Ron) Rosenbohm of Sturgeon Bay, WI, Jolene "Jody" (Raymond) Tucker of Clinton, Lynn (Roger) Sand of Manning, South Carolina, Christine "Chris" (Greg) May of Clinton and Denise Meeker of Clinton; 2 brothers, Richard "Rich" Lehmkuhl of Paw Paw, IL and Scott (Song) Lehmkuhl of Garden Ridge, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Richard Lehmkuhl, his step-mother, Sylvia Meeker and several aunts and uncles, including his favorite uncle, Harold Densmore. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.