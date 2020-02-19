|
Laurel James Venable
May 8, 1936- February 14, 2020
BETTENDORF-Laurel James Venable, 83, of Bettendorf, passed away Friday February 14, 2020 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
A memorial visitation will be held from 12:00pm to 1:00pm Saturday February 22, 2020 at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, followed by A Celebration of Life service at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Jim was born on May 8, 1936 in Rock Island, the son of Russell and Margaretha (Elliott) Venable. He married Marjorie Meyers on August 3, 1955 in Galesburg. James later married Mary (Dowd) Andrews on April 20, 1973 in Bettendorf. She preceded him in death on March 7, 2007.
Mr. Venable had been employed at Ther A Pedic Bedding, Rock Island for 41 years, retiring in 1995. He had currently been a store manager at L & W Bedding for the last 12 years.
He was a member of Asbury Methodist Church, Bettendorf and former member of Tri City Music Society Local 67, Davenport. James was a talented Saxophone player and was part of several local bands, he also enjoyed classic cars and showing his 1957 Oldsmobile 88.
Survivors include his son, Richard "Rick" Venable; grandchildren, Bryan Moeller, Amber Barnes, Shannon Moeller, Tina Whitworth, Heather Johnston, Courtney Fields. 5 great grandchildren, step children, Constance Lynne Gaguski, Mark A. Andrews and Michael L. Andrews; step grandchildren, Sarah Gober, Elizabeth Nino, Kayla Andrews, Stephanie Dauherty, Melanie Hughes, Patrick Huges and 8 step-great grandchildren. brother, Phillip (Linda) Venable.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Colleen Moeller in 2008.