Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Ridgecrest Village Chapel
Lois V. Larrabee


1929 - 2020
Lois V. Larrabee Obituary

Lois V. Larrabee

February 3, 1929-February 16, 2020

DAVENPORT-Lois V. Larrabee, 91, of Davenport, IA, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Ridgecrest Village. Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 21, at Ridgecrest Village Chapel. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 20, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Lois Larrabee Scholarship Fund at St. Ambrose University. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Lois was born February 3, 1929, to James and Vera (Raymore) Buckmaster in Ware, MA. She was united in marriage to Nelson Larabee, on August 1, 1951, in North Brookfield, MA. Lois was a vocal teacher at St. Ambrose for over 20 years, where she was a mentor and mom to many students. She performed leading roles at the Canton Ohio Civic Opera and was a soloist at Temple Israel in Davenport for many years. In her free time, Lois enjoyed sewing. She was a staple member of the QC Music Guild, PEO Sisterhood, and several other music clubs. Lois was an active Christian at many churches over the years, most recently Ridgecrest Village Chapel, where she directed choir and played for chapel services weekly.

Lois is survived by her children: Nancy (Jim) Garrow, Bill Larrabee, Jim Larrabee, and Rebecca Larrabee; grandchildren, Marcea, Christopher, Sarah, Nancy, Rachel; great grandchildren: Jacob, Alexis, Katie, Colton, Anthony, Kalienna, Vera, and Peter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson, and her siblings, Jean Pawlowski, Elizabeth Neikel, and James Buckmaster.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 19, 2020
