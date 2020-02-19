Home

Leonard Funeral Service
2595 Rockdale Rd
Dubuque, IA 52003
563-556-6788
Ione Marie Smith


1929 - 2020
Ione Marie Smith Obituary

Ione Marie Smith

August 15, 1929-February 15, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Ione Marie Smith, 90, of East Moline, IL, formerly of Dubuque, IA, passed away peacefully at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, IA on Saturday morning February 15, 2020.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Saint Raphael's Cathedral with Rev. Gregory Bahl officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9:00 a.m. Friday at the church until time of mass. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd, Dubuque, IA is in charge of arrangements.

Ione Marie Smith was born August 15, 1929 in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Nicolas & Mathilda Freiburger. She married Thomas Solomon Smith, Jr., her best friend and love of her life for 55 years, on January 7, 1950.

Ione was one of a kind. She had a beautiful smile and a wonderful sense of humor. She was an excellent hostess to many friends and family, especially those from John Deere who worked with her husband. She welcomed all who visited her home with out-of-this world meals and drink aplenty. She took great pleasure in cooking and baking. In her earlier years, she was adept at playing softball and volleyball. She was a skilled archer and bowler. She had a great love of the outdoors and caught many a fish. She was quite proficient at playing Euchre and enjoyed watching NFL football games and NASCAR races.

Surviving are two daughters, Cynthia (Mark) Croxdale of Paris, TN and Shelley Smith Sanders of Sarasota, FL, and a granddaughter Sunshine Sanders of Sarasota, FL, a sister Marcella Konzen of Dubuque, IA and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mathilda Freiburger Weber and Nickolas Weber, her only son, Gregory Smith, two sisters, Rosemary Schmidt and Mathilda Beadle and two brothers William Weber and Nickolas Weber.

The family requests no flowers. Memorial donations may be made to your favorite charitable organization.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 19, 2020
