Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
563-391-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Mallette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn Mallette


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn Mallette Obituary

JoAnn Mallette

January 6, 1936- February 15, 2020

DAVENPORT-A private graveside service for JoAnn Mallette, 84, of Davenport will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be no public visitation or services as was her request. Mrs. Mallette died on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Silvercrest, Garner Farms in Davenport. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation is assisting the family with arrangements.

JoAnn DeTienne was born on January 6, 1936 in Davenport, IA, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Jefferies) DeTienne. After graduating from Davenport High School she began work at the Rock Island Arsenal where she met her future husband, Robert R. Mallette. They were married in Davenport on January 10, 1955. He preceded her in death in June of 1997. In 1971 she, along with her husband opened the M & M Pawn Shop in Davenport that her son Brian manages to this day. JoAnn was a member of the Eastern Star, Davenport Chapter for over 50 years and, enjoyed collecting doll houses and miniatures.

She is survived by a Daughter: Vicki Wallner of Davenport; a Son: Brian (Anita) Mallette of Davenport; a Sister: Kathy (Dave) Prewitt of Pollock, MO; 4 Grandchildren: Jeremy, Ryan, Richard, and Amber; and 6 Great-Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, her Husband Bob, and a Brother Carl.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for donation to the Alzheimer's disease Research Project Fund at the University of Iowa.

Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at Cunnick-Collins.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -