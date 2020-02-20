|
|
Kolette McMahan-Edgar
May 17, 1960-February 8, 2020
LECLAIRE, IA-Kolette was born May 17, 1960, in Quincy, IL, the daughter of Monte and Lois (Post) McMahan. On January 9, 1987, Kolette married Mitchell Eugene Edgar in Media, PA. They returned to the Quad Cities and together they raised their only daughter, Montell Elaine Edgar-Gahard. Kolette graduated in 1978 from Dunlap High School. She was a cheerleader and also performed in many plays and musicals. She had a beautiful voice and also loved fashion. She traveled to Santiago, Chile where she did some runway modeling. After high school she worked as a corporate manager in the food service industry. Kolette was well known for her cooking skills. She had many secret recipes and loved to share her special dishes with her family and friends. She loved the sun, river, her home and cats. Kolette is survived by her husband of 33 years: Mitchell, her daughter Montell (Greg) Gahard of Bettendorf, IA as well as her 2 older sister's: Karma McMahan of Ft. Collins, CO and Krista McMahan of LeClaire, IA. Kolette is preceded in death by her parents, Monte and Lois. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Clairssa C. Cook Center, Bettendorf, IA.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 20, 2020