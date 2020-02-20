|
Marjorie Georgia (Bentrott) Tubbs
February 22, 1927-February 18, 2020
Marjorie Georgia (Bentrott) Tubbs, 92, was born February 22, 1927, in rural Clinton County, IA, on a farm near Wheatland, IA. Her parents were Henry and Lydia (Kroh) Bentrott. Marjorie died February 18, 2020, in Galesburg, IL, after a lengthy illness.
Marjorie married Charles R. Tubbs on June 30, 1945, in Wheatland, IA. Charles and Marjorie had three children, David (Janet Draley) Tubbs, of Eldridge, IA, John (Marta) Tubbs of Davenport, and Mark (Lori) Tubbs, of Carmichael, CA.
Charles passed away January 13, 2019, after 73 years of marriage. Marjorie had three siblings who predeceased her, Delmar (Edna) Bentrott, Melita (Marvin) Schroeder, and Duane (Eleanor) Bentrott. Two daughters-in-law, Carolyn Kay (George) Tubbs and Jan Alayne (Coffman) Tubbs, also predeceased her.
Surviving are her 3 sons, 3 grandchildren, Julie (Roger) Tubbs Higbee, Ronda (Scott) Tubbs-Huston, and Elizabeth Tubbs, one great-grandson, Eli Tubbs, two sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Monday, February 24, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, February 25, at the funeral home. Private burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery.
Marjorie grew up on farms in Clinton County, IA, in the Wheatland area. Early in their marriage, Charles and Marjorie moved to the Iowa Quad Cities where they raised a family. Marjorie enjoyed the reputation of being a meticulous housekeeper and an accomplished baker. She also assisted her husband in his general contracting business as bookkeeper for many years. Marjorie was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1948 in Des Moines, along with Charles. They faithfully served Jehovah God together for over 70 years.