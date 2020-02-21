|
Judy Kay Mason
October 10, 1950-February 19, 2020
EAST MOLINE-Judy Kay Mason, 69, of East Moline, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at her home.
Cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no services per her wishes.
Judy Kay Haas was born October 10, 1950 in Muscatine, Iowa; the ninth child of Ivah (Young) Mills.
Judy was employed by Red Jacket Pump, Davenport, Iowa for over 25 years as an assembler and inspector.
She enjoyed reading and fishing. Her biggest love were her grandbabies.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Gina Stroyan, East Moline, her sons, Ron Russell, Jr., Des Moines, Iowa, and Shane Russell, Moline, her grandchildren, Brandon, Ryan, Brittany, Spencer, and Melissa, her great-grandchildren, Rylee, Aubrie, Aleah, Jaxon, Ryker, and soon to be born Nevaeh, her sister, Shirley (Larry) Kirk, Durant, Iowa, her brothers, Larry (Judy) Cozine, Rhode Island, and Garry (Mary) Cozine, New York.
She was preceded in death by her mother, siblings, Norma Scillig, Jimmie Johnson, Raymond Johnson, Betty Lou Cozine, and Dixie Lee Johnson.
