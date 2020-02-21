Home

Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Handicapped Development Center
2700 Linwood Ct
Davenport, IA
Judith F. Kademan


1952 - 2020
Judith F. Kademan Obituary

Judith F. Kademan

April 8, 1952-February 18, 2020

DAVENPORT-Judith F. Kademan, 67, of Davenport, IA passed away February 18, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center following a brief illness. Visitation will be held at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport at 10:00 am on Monday, February 24, 2020 followed by a brief service at 11:00 am. Burial will immediately follow at Davenport Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at Handicapped Development Center, 2700 Linwood Ct in Davenport on February 25 from noon to 2:00 pm.

Judy was born April 8, 1952 in Davenport, IA., the only child of Robert Kademan and Janet (Money) Kademan. Judy was outgoing and made "Buddies" everywhere. She adored jewelry, anything purple and socializing. She loved dancing and was thrilled to attend Night to Shine. She also looked forward to her stays at Camp Courageous.

Judy is survived by cousins, Jon and Nan Huey of Jackson, MS; dear friends and advocates Rachael Foster and Sandi Peel; guardian, Margaret Barrett and all of her friends at Handicapped Development Center where she resided.

Much appreciation goes to the staff of Handicapped Development Center for the years of care and nurturing support that they gave Judy.

Memorials may be made to HDC.org. Online condolences may be left at www.weertsfh.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 21, 2020
