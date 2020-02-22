|
|
Eleanor Koenig
February 20, 2020
BETTENDORF-Eleanor Koenig, 91, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away February 20, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. She went to be with her husband, Albert and son, Russell to be in God's Garden. Celebration of her life will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 1:00 at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly at Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Visitation will be from 12:00 until the time of service. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Online condolences may be left at www.weertsfh.com
Mrs. Koenig was born in 1928 in Davenport, Iowa to Elbert and Thelma Willey. She married Albert Koenig on February 1, 1945 in Davenport. He died July 30, 1978. Together, and with their son, owned and operated the family meat business, Koenig's Quality Meat for 35 years. She was a world traveler, a wonderful gardener and loved her home. She also had a passion for Big Band and Easy Listening Music. Most of all, she adored her family.
Those left and lovingly remembering her are adored granddaughters, Tracy Breakey of Colorado Springs, CO. and Tammy Koenig of Thornton, CO; great-granddaughters, Bailey and Harly Brooks of Thornton, CO; brother, Robert (Colleen) Willey of Lynn Center, IL; half-sister, Ruth (Ron) Roamer of Crystal Lake, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Albert and her son, Russell.
I'd like the memory of me, to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun. Of happy memories that I leave when life is finally done.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 22, 2020