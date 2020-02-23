|
|
Leona Catherine Schipper
October 22, 1938- February 19, 2020
DAVENPORT-Leona Catherine Schipper, 81, of Davenport, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at her home. Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Garden Plain Cemetery, Illinois. The Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at snellzornig.com.
Leona was born October 22, 1938 in Iowa City, Iowa the daughter of Leon and Margaret (Mockemer) Lahmon. She was educated in the Waterloo and Davenport Schools. Leona married George Feldpausch in 1955 in Clinton; she later married Robert Schipper July 29, 1972 in Clinton.
Leona had been employed as a seamstress at Bee's Drapery, Sally's Drapery, Drapery Montage, the Rock Island Bedding Company and the Clinton Garment Factory, she retired in 2001.
She was baptized a Catholic. Leona enjoyed camping, was active with the Boy Scouts of America and was a past commissioner.
Survivors include her husband, Bob Schipper of Davenport; children, Robert (Sue) Feldpausch of Buffalo; James Feldpausch of Clinton; Charles (Carol) Feldpausch of Charlotte; Cathy Feldpausch of Davenport; Mary Reed of Davenport; Linda (Tony) Ramsey of Clinton; Gabriel "Gabe" (Beth) Schipper of Davenport and Richard Schipper of Monroe City, MO; Step-children, Tony Schipper of Maquoketa; Joe Schipper of Mesa, AZ; Pam Schipper and Tamela Schipper both of Canton, OH; Sheila Schipper of California and Mike Schipper of Maquoketa; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great grandchildren; sisters, Laurel Galindo of NE and Eva Beth Wythe of Nampa, ID and brothers, John Lahmon of Kyle, TX and Tom Lahmon of Anaheim, CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, George Feldpausch; daughter, Theresa Feldpausch and brothers, David and Kenneth.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or .
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 23, 2020