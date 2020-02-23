|
|
Richard J. "Dick" Wilkerson
June 15, 1940- February 21, 2020
DAVENPORT-Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Richard J. "Dick" Wilkerson, 79, of Davenport will be 10am Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport. Visitation will be Thursday prior to mass from 9am to 10am. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Dick passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home assisted his family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family.
Richard was born June 15, 1940 in Davenport, a son of Max and Rita (Murphy) Wilkerson. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. Dick retired from the Arsenal in 1993 after 26 years of service. He was united in marriage to Marjorie Ryan November 22, 1980.
Dick was a 3rd Degree with the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan.
Those left to honor Dick's memory include his loving wife of 39 years, Marjorie and their son Billy, both of Davenport; his siblings, Barbara Bordwell, Bettendorf, Robert (Janet) Wilkerson, Olathe, Kansas, Dennis (Linda) Wilkerson, Encinitas, California; a sister-in-law, Sandy Wilkerson, Camanche; as well as numerous loving extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, James Wilkerson and a nephew, Michael.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 23, 2020