Services
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
Donald J. "Petie" Miller


1930 - 2020
Donald J. "Petie" Miller Obituary

Donald J "Petie" Miller

February 13, 1930- February 21, 2020

DAVENPORT-Donald J "Petie" Miller, 90, of Davenport, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday February 21, 2020 at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House. A funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday February 25, 2020 at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

Don was born on February 13, 1930 in Knoxville, IA to Donald and Bessie (Adams) Miller. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Don was united in marriage to Laura Bishop on March 13, 1954 in Davenport. She preceded him in death in 2011. He worked in sales for Jaydon, Inc., Fruehauf Trailers and Thermo King Quad Cities retiring at age 84. .

Don made a lasting impression on everyone he met. His smile would light up any room. He was very proud of his children. And his grandchildren stole his heart.

Don was an avid sports fan. His favorite teams included the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs, and Chicago Bears. He loved to attend the stock car races in the area.

Don is survived by his children : Peggy Miller, Teresa Marxen, Bret (Patti) Miller; sister, Mary Miller; brother Keith (Jennifer) Miller; grandchildren, Stephanie (Matt) Hintermeister, Katlyn VanScoy (Stanley), Amanda (Jacob) Mussmann, Justin (Patty) Marxen and a special granddaughter Shelby; Great Grandchildren, Norah Ben, Isaiah, Mason, Caroline and Jenny; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; son Brian; son in –law Sgt. Kevin Marxen; grandson Jeremiah Dibbern; sisters, Jackie Dexter and Shirley Lehner.

Memorials may be left to Clarissa C Cook Hospice House. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

The family would like to thank the staff at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House for their loving and compassionate care.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 23, 2020
