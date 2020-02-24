|
|
Sandra K. Kitchen
May 7, 1947-February 21, 2020
DAVENPORT-Sandra K. Kitchen, 72, of Davenport, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, following a brief illness. A private family burial will be held.
Sandra was born May 7, 1947 in Burlington, IA to Leslie and Marian Dowell. She married Richard Kitchen on June 8, 1985 in Davenport.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband; daughter, Tammy McCoy; son, Marvin Remley Jr; grandsons, Damien and Tahson McCoy; and sisters Sharon (Jack) Simons and Lois (Dave) Corbet.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Michael.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 24, 2020