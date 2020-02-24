Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Sandra K. Kitchen


1947 - 2020
Sandra K. Kitchen Obituary

Sandra K. Kitchen

May 7, 1947-February 21, 2020

DAVENPORT-Sandra K. Kitchen, 72, of Davenport, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, following a brief illness. A private family burial will be held.

Sandra was born May 7, 1947 in Burlington, IA to Leslie and Marian Dowell. She married Richard Kitchen on June 8, 1985 in Davenport.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband; daughter, Tammy McCoy; son, Marvin Remley Jr; grandsons, Damien and Tahson McCoy; and sisters Sharon (Jack) Simons and Lois (Dave) Corbet.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Michael.

Please visit www.rungemortuary.com for full obituary.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 24, 2020
