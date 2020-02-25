|
|
Ardelle B. Kraft
November 5, 1924-February 23, 2020
DAVENPORT - Ardelle B. Kraft, 95, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10 am in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held Thursday afternoon from 3 – 6 pm. One hour of visitation will also be held Friday morning. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be given to a .
Ardelle Burnett Arp was born November 5, 1924 in Davenport Iowa to Nora (Muhs) and Elmer Arp. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1942. She married Henry W. Kraft on February 22, 1947. Together they farmed in rural Dixon and raised six children. She was a proud descendent of the Wiese-Schneckloth family that settled in Scott County from the Probstei area of Germany in the 1850s. She loved all creatures great and small, especially cats. She loved sewing, quilting, cooking, gardening, crafting and rocking babies. All who met her were touched by her gentle heart, positive spirit, kindness and compassion. Ardelle and Henry were active members of Hope Lutheran Church in Dixon.
She is survived by her children Charlotte Harksen of Denton, TX, Dianne Harrington of Portland, OR, Kent Kraft (Kathleen) of Springfield, IL, Joni Grove of Evansville, IN, and Wendy Kraft (Harvey Thaler) of Davenport, IA. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law Jean Arp and Lucille Kardel, four special cousins Delores Stender, Darlene Dirks, Wanda Stender, and Lorna Ries, and two dear friends Geralean McLaughlin and Donna Knapper.
She was predeceased by her husband Henry, brother Merl, and daughter Susan Zimpleman.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Micheal Schreck, Pastor Del Preston, and the wonderful staff at Ridgecrest Healthcare and Genesis Hospice.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 25, 2020