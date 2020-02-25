|
Richard C. Gesling
July 21,1927-February 19, 2020
MOLINE-Richard C. Gesling, Moline, died February 19,2020.
Services are 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 13, at Riverside United Methodist Church, Moline.
Born in Burlington, Iowa, to Otis and Ruth (Becker) Gesling on July 21,1927; married Bonnie Finke on August 28, 1949. During their 70 years of marriage, they enjoyed countless happy times camping out west, spending time with family and friends, watching ball games (especially Augustana College), and participating in their United Methodist Church.
Dick is survived by his beloved wife Bonnie; son Robert (Carrie) of Blue Grass, daughters Linda (Steven Ozanne) of Falcon Heights, MN, Diane (Bernard Bober) of Lancaster, WI, and Nancy (Robert Bell) of Port Orford, OR; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Although "Mr. Gesling" was a byword for discipline and strictness during his 22 years teaching math in the Davenport schools, he was also noted for his support for school activities and involvement with the community. He was a lifetime member of the National Educational Association, former officer of the Scott Schools Credit Union, and member of the Davenport Retired Teachers.
Dick's wide-ranging interests included memberships with the Circus Historical Society, Rock Island County Historical Society, Rock Island Conservation Club, American Philatelic Society, and Moline American Legion. Formerly, he served on the board of the QCCA and was part of the Rock Island Lions Club.
Perhaps his most noted leadership role came during the 20+ years he and Bonnie spent summers camping at Georgetown Lake in Montana. Their enthusiasm encouraged so many others to come that a section of the campground became labeled "Moline, Montana" and, even without an election, Dick was widely known as The Mayor.
Memorials preferred to Riverside United Methodist Church, Christian Friendliness, or Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Full obituary may be viewed, and condolences shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.