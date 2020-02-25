|
|
Joseph L. Clark
August 11, 1973-February 7, 2020
LINCOLN, NE-Joseph L. Clark, 46, of Lincoln, NE, passed away unexpectedly from heart disease on Friday, February 7, 2020. A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10am in The Runge Mortuary Chapel. Memorials may be made to the family.
Joe was born August 11, 1973 in Davenport, the loving son of Roger L. and Vickie J. (Norman) Clark. After high school at West High School in Davenport, he attended Concordia University in Seward, NE and eventually moved to Lincoln, NE where he enjoyed working at MWIdirect as an Assistant Production Manager for many years. Joe was a well-rounded man, from his music, to computers, his books and people. He was often referred to as the Retro Man for his style of dress.
Joe is survived by: his mother, Vickie J. Clark, Lincoln, NE; his father, Roger L. and his wife, Vickie M (Morris-Gruemmer) Clark of Muscatine and family; paternal grandmother, Lottie Clark, Blue Grass, brother, Tim Clark and family of Davenport; uncles David Clark (Judy), Buffalo, IA; Kevin Clark (Cindy) and family of Punta Gorda, FL, aunts, Debra (Rick) Miller and family of Texas, Christine (Jeff) Ragan and family of Blue Grass; uncle TL Norman and family of Arizona and so many cousins and friends.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 25, 2020