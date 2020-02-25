|
Richard "Pete" R. Shaw
February 17, 1936- February 18, 2020
CLINTON-Richard "Pete" R. Shaw, 84, of Clinton passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Commons of Marice in Eagan, Minnesota.
Memorial services will be 11:30 am, Saturday, February, 29, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church – Clinton. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 am on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in the Clinton Lawn Cemetery at a later date. The Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory is honored to assist the Shaw family and online condolences may be expressed by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Richard Royce Shaw was born February 17, 1936 in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Harold and Hazel (Lockett) Shaw. He married Janet Boulton of December 27, 1963 in Clinton, Iowa. He served in the United States Army.
Pete worked for Clinton School District for 34 years and was the Director of Special Education when he retired in 2002. He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, Clinton Masonic Lodge, and a volunteer for Clinton's Habitat for Humanity. Pete was an avid Iowa Hawkeye Fan and cherished time spent with his family.
He is survived by his wife Janet of Clinton; two sons: Scott (Mary) Shaw of LaCrosse, Wisconsin and Bradley Shaw of Eagan, Minnesota; five grandchildren: Adam (Becky) Shaw of Madison, Wisconsin, Jackson Shaw of LaCrosse, Wisconsin, Hannah Shaw of Madison, Wisconsin, Harper and Hayden Shaw both of Eagan, Minnesota; one sister: Carol Lawson of Clinton; and many nieces and nephews.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers: Harold, Jr., Robert, Jack, Gale, Gary and Paul and three sisters: Francis, Mary and Margaret.
Memorial may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, the Parkinson's Local Support Group or Clinton's Habitat for Humanity.