June F. Wagner

June F. Wagner Obituary

June F. Wagner

June 27, 1922-February 23, 2020

BETTENDORF - June F. Wagner, 97, of Bettendorf, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Davenport. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Davenport where she was an active member. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Her final place of rest will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church.

Online condolences may be expressed at rungemortuary.com.

June was born June 27, 1922 in Davenport to Ben and Essie (Johnson) Schnoor. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1940. She married Clarence E. Wagner on June 12, 1943. He preceded her in death in May 1991.

She served as an officer and volunteer for many church, school and community organizations including: President of NARFE, President of Williams Junior High PTA, teaching Sunday school for 20 years and was a charter member of the Valparaiso University Guild. She also enjoyed playing bridge in area clubs. June enjoyed people, volunteer work, traveling and music. She had a strong devotion for her community.

Survivors include her children: Dr. Randall S. (Cher) Wagner, Bend, OR, Russell B. (Karen) Wagner, Ocoee, FL, 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Her sister, Helen Schnoor, preceded her in death.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 25, 2020
