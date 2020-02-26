Home

Carson & Son Funeral And Cremation Services
318 West Pleasant Street
Maquoketa, IA 52060
(563) 652-2444
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Carson & Son Funeral And Cremation Services
318 West Pleasant Street
Maquoketa, IA 52060
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:30 AM
Carson & Son Funeral And Cremation Services
318 West Pleasant Street
Maquoketa, IA 52060
Edna D. Hans


1918 - 2020
Edna D. Hans Obituary

Edna D. Hans

February 24, 2020

DAVENPORT-Edna D. Hans, 101, of Davenport, and formerly of Maquoketa, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Ridgecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Davenport, Iowa.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11:30 A.M., Monday, March 2, 2020, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:30 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Buckhorn Cemetery, rural Maquoketa, Iowa.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Karen (John) Otto of Davenport, IA, and Owen (Patty) Hans of Donahue, IA; 5 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Feb. 26 to Mar. 2, 2020
