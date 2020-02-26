|
Edna D. Hans
February 24, 2020
DAVENPORT-Edna D. Hans, 101, of Davenport, and formerly of Maquoketa, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Ridgecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Davenport, Iowa.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11:30 A.M., Monday, March 2, 2020, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:30 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Buckhorn Cemetery, rural Maquoketa, Iowa.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Karen (John) Otto of Davenport, IA, and Owen (Patty) Hans of Donahue, IA; 5 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Published in Quad-City Times from Feb. 26 to Mar. 2, 2020