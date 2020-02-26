|
Xenia Annas Patten
June 13, 1929-February 23, 2020
DAVENPORT-Xenia Annas Patten, 90, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, surrounded by family, at Bickford Senior Living. Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 29, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport, IA. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the services, Saturday, February 29, at Weerts Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to Camp Fire (Camp Fire Girls) online at campfire.org or mailed to 1801 Main, Suite 200, Kansas City, MO, 64108.
Xenia was born June 13, 1929, to James and Eugenia (Kontoyianni) Annas in Pontiac, MI. She graduated from Pontiac High School and went on to study at University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, eventually earning a bachelor's degree in Psychology with honors at St. Ambrose University. On February 6, 1954, Xenia was united in marriage to James Patten in Pontiac, MI. They raised four children, Philip, Janine, Tina, and Jamie. Known for her quick wit and intelligence, she was an accomplished artist and avid reader. She also enjoyed nature, gardening, golf, and spending time with her grandchildren. Xenia was a gifted cook and found joy in sharing the tradition of Greek cooking with her children. She was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox in Rock Island, IL.
Xenia will be missed by her children, Janine (Tom McDonald) Patten, Tina (Dan) Lonergan, and Jamie (John Venable) Patten; grandchildren: Nikki, Katie, Nick, Tony, and Ellis; and her sisters: Bess (George) Psihas, Georgia Annas, Santhy (George) Volis, and Vicki (Jack) Staron. She was preceded in death by her husband, James, her son, Phil, and her brothers, George and Steve Annas.
