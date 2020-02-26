|
James Theodore McBride
November 3, 1936-February 22, 2020
STOCKTON, IA-James Theodore McBride, 83, of Stockton, IA, passed peacefully at home Saturday, February 22nd, 2020. A Celebration of Life, Open house will be held Saturday, February 29th, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Davenport American Legion Post #26. Memorials may be made to RICAP Rock Island County Area Project or QC Veterans Outreach Center.
James was born November 3rd, 1936 in Garfield, Arkansas, to Thomas Theodore and Bertha (Williams) McBride. He graduated Pea Ridge High School in 1955. He enlisted in the Army receiving an honorable discharge in 1962
James opened a welding shop in Wilton in the early 60's. He worked for numerous companies doing maintenance and later became a journeyman electrician.
He was an avid gardener, often sharing his harvest with friends and family. He participated in a community garden through RICAP, sharing his knowledge with other gardeners. He had a lifelong love of photography, wildlife and old buildings were some of his favorite subjects. He was resourceful and always busy building things with wood or metal.
James is survived by his children Jaynie (Chuck) Geiger of Davenport, Janet (Gary) Wheeler of Stockton, James R (Tanya) McBride of West Liberty, Grandchildren James, Chuckie, and Gail Geiger of Davenport, Michael (Kaitlin) Rolewski of Muscatine, Christine Long of DeWitt, Kimberly Rolewski (Christopher Girod) of DeWitt, Tiffany Martin of Rochester, MN, James C McBride (Emily Lienen) of Iowa City, Rowan, Aurora McBride of Muscatine, Moira and (twins Nora and Nox due in March) McBride of West Liberty, 7 great-grandchildren, sisters Mary Williams, Garfield, AR, Ruth Danner of Caseville, MO, and Margaret Crawford of Pryor, OK, his brothers John (Linda) McBride of Augusta, KS, William McBride of San Jose, CA. He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother, Brian McBride, sister, Dorothy Jennings, wives, Darlene, Judith, and Doris.