Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-1144
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Boll's Community Center
Princeton, IA
Mary L. Gurley


1956 - 2020
Mary L. Gurley Obituary

Mary L. Gurley

December 30, 1956-February 23, 2020

PORT BYRON-Mary L. Gurley (Tague) was welcomed into heaven on February 23rd.

Mary's family is planning a celebration of her life to be held on April 25th at Boll's Community Center in Princeton, Iowa, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Cremation will take place prior to services at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Mary was born December 30, 1956 to James & Betty Tague (Eckermann). Mary grew up in rural Scott County. She graduated from the Iowa School for the Deaf in 1976. She was extremely artistic and she loved to gift her art projects to family and friends. She was also a friend to all animals.

Mary was married to Jim Gurley in 1981. They had two children, Lisa and Lee who gave her three grandsons who were the lights of her life. She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Mike & Jim. She is survived by her children, grandsons, her brothers Max, David, Charles, Larry and Kenny and her sisters, Sandy, Colleen, Linda, Marsha, and her step-mom Sylvia Sedlacek.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 27, 2020
