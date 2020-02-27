|
Frances Bourboulas
October 30, 1923-February 26, 2020
ROCK ISLAND-Frances Bourboulas, 96, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday February 26, 2020 at Centennial Care Center, Moline.
Private funeral services will be at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island or to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, East Moline.
Frances was born October 30, 1923 in Rock Island, a daughter of John and Georgia Lekos Bourboulas. She graduated from United Township High School.
Frances was employed for 42 years with (AMEC) Army Management Engineering Command. She retired in January 3, 1992.
She was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, and the Philoptochos Society. Some of her favorite times were those spent with her family, especially her great nephews and their children. She also enjoyed gardening with her father, and working with ceramics and porcelain.
Surviving are her niece, Georgia Maess Photiades, and her husband Scott, of Silvis; great nephews, John (Amy) Maess, Shaw AFB, SC, Dean Maess, Silvis, and Christopher (Jessica) Maess, Sherrard; great great nieces and great great nephew, Emalynn, Peyton, Cyleigh, Jayde, Connor and Sophia.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Katherine Stablein; brother, Gust Bourboulas; sister-in-law, Angie Bourboulas; and nephew, John Bourboulas.
