|
|
Dorothy L. Voelkers
August 28, 1934-February 26, 2020
CEDAR RAPIDS-Dorothy L. Voelkers, 85, of Cedar Rapids passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 5:00-8:00pm at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom. Funeral service on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 9:30am, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories.
Dorothy Louise Henningsen was born on August 28, 1934; the daughter of John and Alice (Badtram) Henningsen.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Ellsworth "Ike" Voelkers; and son, Neal Voelkers.
Left to cherish Dorothy's memories are her daughter, Nancy (James) Houtz of Cedar Rapids; sons, Kurt (Pam) Voelkers of Waterford, Wisconsin and David Voelkers of North Liberty; four grandchildren, Nathan and Tyler Houtz and Alexandra and Elliot Voelkers.
Dorothy was very active in her community and will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 27, 2020