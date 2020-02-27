|
Eunice E. Kruse
June 27, 1927-February 25, 2020
CLINTON-Eunice E. Kruse, age 92 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday February 25, 2020 at Bickford Cottage. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday February 29th at Faith Lutheran Church in Andover. Visitation will be from 10 AM until the service hour on Saturday at the church. Burial will be held at Springdale Cemetery. Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Eunice was born in rural Clinton, IA on June 27, 1927 the daughter of Alfred and Marie (Warnecke) Schwartz. She graduated from Elvira High School and received her teaching certificate from Mt. St. Clare College. Eunice married Louis G. Kruse on June 27, 1948 in Preston. Louis passed away in May of 1993. Before her marriage to Louis, Eunice taught in a one room schoolhouse at the six mile and later in Hauntown. Following her marriage, she and her husband farmed near Low Moor and Andover and for several years Eunice drove the kindergarten school bus for Northeast Elementary School. She also was employed at Medical Associates for over 40 years. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and the Women's Circle. Eunice enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing cards, sewing and cooking.
Eunice is survived by sons Gary L. Kruse of Aromas, CA, Dale L. Kruse of Clinton and Jose Antonio Rodriguez of Ft. Lauderdale, FL whom Eunice fondly referred to as her third son; one grandson Troy (Natalie) Kruse of Eldridge, IA; five great grandchildren, Payton, Brooke, Lydia, Nora and Evan; her husband's brother Wallace, and his wife Joan Kruse of Goose Lake and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her husband's parents, Leroy G. D. and Hannah Kruse and two brothers, Lawrence in infancy and Norman. Memorials can be made to Faith Lutheran Church's Youth Ministries. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 27, 2020