Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Philip "Phil" Patten


1955 - 2020
Philip "Phil" Patten Obituary

Philip 'Phil' Patten

November 3, 1955-February 21, 2020

DAVENPORT-Philip 'Phil' Patten, 64, of Davenport, passed away February 21, 2020 in Taos, NM. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, March 1, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorials may be directed to Willie Dixon's Blues Heaven Foundation (www.bluesheaven.com) or the Mississippi Valley Blues Festival (mvbs.org). Please dress casually and wear your favorite band t-shirt in Phil's memory.

Phil was born November 3, 1955, to James and Xenia (Annas) Patten in Pontiac, MI. He graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1973. Phil earned his bachelor's degree in Finance from the University of Iowa. He was married to Mary (Farley) Patten in 1987 and together they raised two children, Nick and Ellis Patten. They later separated and he married Mary Kate O'Riordan. They were married for 11 years.

For many years Phil managed his family's business, Midwest Publishing & Marketing Co. Inc. in Davenport. He was a manager at Quad City Downs as well as a stock broker, but his favorite job was landscaping at Brookside Golf & Country Club in Columbus, OH. Phil loved sports, was an avid bowler, and exceptional golfer throughout his life. He was passionate about music, cooking, and art. He was a talented artist who took pride in guiding others in their own creative pursuits. Phil was loved for his sense of humor, selfless spirit and willingness to help others.

Phil will be missed by his partner, Connie Schevers; children: Nick and Ellis Patten; sisters: Janine (Tom McDonald) Patten, Tina (Dan) Lonergan, and Jamie (John Venable) Patten. He was preceded in death by his father, James; his mother Xenia, joined him in death on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Online condolences may be made to Phil's family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 27, 2020
