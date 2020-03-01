Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beulah United Presbyterian
9221 148th Ave
Orion, IL 61273
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Beulah Presbyterian Church
9221 148th Avenue
rural Orion, IA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:30 PM - 4:00 PM
TaxSlayer Center
1201 River Drive
Moline, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maryan Wherry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maryan E. Wherry


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maryan E. Wherry Obituary

maryan E. wherry

December 24, 1956-January 31, 2020

ORION-Friends and colleagues of the late Dr. Maryan Wherry, Orion, Illinois, are invited to join her family in celebrating her rich life on Saturday, March 7.

A Service of Song and Thanksgiving is at 10:00 am at Beulah Presbyterian Church, 9221 148th Avenue, rural Orion. An afternoon reception is planned at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, from 12:30p- 4:00p. Please feel free to wear your best "pepper pants" to either event. A recounting of Maryan's life is posted at www.esterdahl.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor may be directed to the Rock Island County Historical Society, the Colonel Davenport Foundation, Beulah Presbyterian Church, or WVIK-FM.

Mitty's remaining pottery inventory will be available for purchase (cash or check) at the Saturday afternoon reception with sale proceeds endowing the memorial of your choice.

Dr. Maryan E. Wherry: daughter, sister, aunt, scholar, potter, teacher, author, friend. Born December 24, 1956; died Friday, January 31, 2020.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -