Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
563-391-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Laverne Mayers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laverne W. Mayers Jr.


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laverne W. Mayers Jr. Obituary

Laverne W. Mayers Jr.

June 16, 1947-February 27, 2020

DAVENPORT-A private family graveside service will take place at a later date at the Rock Island National Cemetery for Laverne W. Mayers Jr. Laverne, 72, of Davenport, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics..

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Laverne was born on June 16, 1947 in Davenport, the son of Laverne and Mable (Hoeper) Mayers. He married Peggy Escamilla on October 1, 1996 in Rock Island. She preceded him in death on January 21, 2007. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a postal carrier. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era.

Survivors include his sister; Pamela (Charles) Merrian of Davenport, brothers; Robert Mayers of Davenport and James (Jean) Ryan of Davenport.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sisters; Melissa Confer ad Carol Ann Ruhl.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laverne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -