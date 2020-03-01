Home

Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Low Moor Community Center
Larry Fred Kindelsperger


1938 - 2020
Larry Fred Kindelsperger Obituary

Larry Fred Kindelsperger

December 12, 1938-February 28, 2020

CAMANCHE-Larry Fred Kindelsperger, 81, of rural Folletts, Iowa, died Friday February 28, 2020, at home.

He was born December 12, 1938, in Rock Island, Illinois, to the late Carl and Bernice (Lessin) Kindelsperger and was a 1957 graduate of DeWitt High School. Following high school, he worked for Oscar Mayer and began farming part time. Larry served in the National Guard for several years. He also worked construction prior to beginning full time farming in 1972. Larry married Corailee McNamara on March 25, 1961, in Davenport. The couple farmed at rural Folletts where they raised their son and daughter.

He loved John Deere tractors and the land that he farmed. In his younger years, Larry enjoyed hunting, golfing and was an avid card player. He was a Yankees and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Most of all, Larry loved and cherished his family dearly.

Surviving are his son, Scott Kindelsperger, Denver, Colorado; his daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Cory Stevenson, Long Grove; grandchildren, Sydni and Jackson Stevenson; his former wife, Corailee Kindelsperger, Bettendorf; his sister and brother-in-law, Leilani and Marvin Brown, DeWitt; a nephew, Randy (Bette) Kindelsperger, Park View and a niece, Audrey Brown, Rock Island.

Also preceding Larry in death were brothers, Roger and Dick Kindelsperger and nephews, Kevin, Gregg and Jeff Kindelsperger.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Low Moor Community Center with a time of sharing at 5:30 p.m. Memorials are suggested for University of Iowa cystic fibrosis research. or MercyOne Hospice of Clinton.

Larry and his family extend their sincere appreciation to MercyOne Hospice for the compassionate and loving care shown to them.

Condolences may be expressed, and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 1, 2020
