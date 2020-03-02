|
Cheral GraceAnn Chatman
August 14, 1948- February 3, 2020
MCKENZIE, TN-Cheral GraceAnn Chatman, of McKenzie, TN, (originally from Davenport, Iowa) passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the age of 71 from an illness. There will not be a funeral, per her wishes she will be cremated.
Cheral was born to parents Chester and Alice Hennings on August 14, 1948, Davenport, Iowa. She was the eldest of two and attended Davenport West High. In September 1967 she married James Jager and the couple had five boys. Later she divorced from James and married Darryl M Chatman .
Cheral had a passion for cats and became an AKC breeder of Persian cats in the early 1990s. She enjoyed growing a variety of flowers (especially roses), gardening and cooking. Her favorite pastime was watching cooking shows, crocheting and reading science fiction.
Cheral is survived by her sons: James Jr (Karen) Jager, John Jager, George (Jessica) Jager, Jason (Betsy) Jager, Michael Jager, her husband Darryl Chatman, step-son Darryl Chatman Jr, her sister Marlene (Dwight) Mason and step-sister Carlene Kuntz. Cheral has sixteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Cheral was preceded in death by her parents Chester and Alice Hennings (Kuntz) and stepfather Carl Kuntz.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 2, 2020