Nancy E. Mayberry
June 1, 1931- February 29, 2020
MAQUOKETA-Nancy E. Mayberry, 88, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020, surrounded by her family, at Maquoketa Care Center.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11:30 A.M., Thursday, March 5, 2020, at United Church of Christ in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. at the church. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Maquoketa, Iowa. The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family.
Nancy Elizabeth Beaton was born on June 1, 1931 in Maquoketa, Iowa, to Roy and Blanche (Petersen) Beaton. She was a 1949 graduate of Maquoketa High School. She married William "Bill" Mayberry on November 25, 1955 at the United Church of Christ in Maquoketa.
Nancy was a homemaker and believed her most important job was raising her family. Early in her marriage she worked at Jackson State Bank and later at the Jackson County Courthouse in the Auditor's Office.
Nancy was an active and very faithful member of the United Church of Christ in Maquoketa where she had sung in the choir and taught Sunday school. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She loved watching her children and grandchildren's sporting activities, playing cards, traveling with her husband, coffee and conversation with her many friends and sisters, shopping, and most importantly her church and her church family. She was an avid Hawkeyes, Cyclones, and Cubs fan.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, William "Bill" Mayberry of Maquoketa, IA; children, Julie (Bill) Schneden of Davenport, IA, Jim (Sue) Mayberry of Maquoketa, IA, and Jan (Burt) Graham of Eldridge, IA; 10 grandchildren, Tim (Michelle) Schneden, Briane (Regan) Stone, Kaitlin (Nick) Iversen, Nick (Sara) Schneden, Kyle (Ashley) Thiede, Jake Thiede, Ben (Karen) Thiede, Sarah Mayberry, Thomas (Crystal) Mayberry, and Logan Mayberry; 19 great-grandchildren; and very special friend and caregiver, Gaye Storlie of Maquoketa, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents, and 3 sisters Louise Miller, Janis Luett and Evelyn Reynolds.
We loved her so much but
God saw that she was getting tired
and a cure was not to be;
So he put his arms around her and
whispered, "Come with Me";
With tearful eyes we watched her
suffer and saw her fade away;
Although we loved her dearly,
we could not make her stay;
A golden heart stopped beating,
hard working hands rest;
God broke our hearts to prove to
us, he only takes the best!
The family would like to especially thank the staff of Hospice of Jackson County, and the nurses, aids and kitchen staff at Maquoketa Care Center for their kindness and wonderful care.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to Hospice of Jackson County or the United Church of Christ in Maquoketa.
