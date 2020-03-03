Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Mag Stroyan


1930 - 2020
Mag Stroyan Obituary

Mag Stroyan

July 19, 1930-February 27, 2020

BLUE GRASS-Mag Stroyan, 89, a resident of Blue Grass, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street in Davenport.

A time for sharing memories and a luncheon will be held in the gathering space at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Davenport, Friday, March 6, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Private burial will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities or the . Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mag was born July 19, 1930 in Davenport, the daughter of Charles W. and Mary (King) Thompson. She married Richard "Dick" Stroyan on April 21, 1951. He preceded her in death January 14, 2016.

Mag managed the office at Thompson and Sons Trailer Sales for over 40 years. She enjoyed genealogy, crafting, traveling, camping, gardening and her flowers, and visiting the casinos. Mag cherished her time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At family gatherings, she made the best potato salad and homemade pies.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Kathy (Dave) Lewis of Blue Grass, Cindy (Mike) Pleasant of Davenport, and Dawn (John Carrillo) Stuff of Davenport; grandchildren, Lisa (Matt), David (Molly), Joshua, Keri (Steve), Cori (Jimmy), Michelle (Scott), and Mandi; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Janet Kelly; and sister-in-law, Darlene Thompson. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Eugene and James.

Online condolences may be made to Mag's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 3, 2020
