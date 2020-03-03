|
|
Billy Lee Soltau
June 8, 1934-February, 29, 2020
DAVENPORT-Billy Lee Soltau, 85, of Davenport, Iowa passed away peacefully at Clarissa C. Cook on February, 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 12:00 pm. at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00-12:00. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Association, St. Mark's Lutheran Church or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com
Bill was born on June 8, 1934 in Tama, Iowa. He grew up in Davenport, Iowa attending local schools and graduated from Davenport High School in 1953. He was a high jump state champion and part of the Basketball State Championship Team two years straight. He was an Army Korean War Veteran. Bill became a journeyman carpenter which led him to his career at Rock Island Arsenal, he retired in 1986. His arsenal tenure included three trips to Vietnam supporting artillery development.
Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and woodworking. His excellent woodworking craftsmanship included making furniture from a variety of hardwoods. He was an avid sports and golf fan and enjoyed listening to jazz music. Bill and Donna are longtime members of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Davenport, IA. Bill was very talented. He could fix most anything. He was always there to help friends, neighbors and especially family. Bill will be greatly missed and held in our hearts forever.
Bill married his high school sweetheart, Donna Goettsch on June 13, 1954.
He is survived by two sons, Gary (Mary Fosdyck) and Ricky (Diane) Soltau; two grandchildren, Mitch Soltau and Elizabeth (Drew) Taylor. They have two great grandchildren, Theodore and Callahan Taylor.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Ernie and Huetta; and a brother, Lyle
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 3, 2020