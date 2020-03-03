Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
Bettendorf, IA
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
Bettendorf, IA
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
Bettendorf, IA
LaVonne I. "Bonnie" Peckenschneider


1943 - 2020
LaVonne I. "Bonnie" Peckenschneider Obituary

LaVonne "Bonnie" I. Peckenschneider

August 14, 1943-February 24, 2020

YUMA, AZ-LaVonne "Bonnie" I. Peckenschneider, 76, Yuma, AZ passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bettendorf, IA. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church, with visitation one hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Yuma Regional Cancer Center. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Bonnie was born on August 14, 1943 in Durant, IA to Ray and Eulalia Nodurft. She was a graduate of Durant High School. She was united in marriage to Dennis L. Peckenschneider on June 9, 1978 in Davenport, IA. She worked for over 30 years as a realtor with Ruhl & Ruhl.

Bonnie was a longtime member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bettendorf, the Durant Legion Auxiliary, and also a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Yuma, AZ, where they currently resided. She loved to go bowling, boating, and play golf.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Dennis Peckenschneider; children, Dean Dittmer, Teresa Bassler, and Mark (Karen) Peckenschneider; grandchildren: Steven, Brooke, Brock, Danielle, Cassidy, Michelle, Justin, Grace, and Kyle; eight great grandchildren; brother, Les (Alta) Nodurft; sister, Pat (Steve) Gaeir; and aunt, Gladys Wells.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her daughter, Dawn Dittmer.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 3, 2020
