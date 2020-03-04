Home

Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home
1500 10th Ave
Fulton, IL 61252
(815) 589-2244
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home
1500 10th Ave
Fulton, IL 61252
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:30 PM
Rock Island National Cemetery
Rock Island, IA
Paul Anthony Griffith


1967 - 2020
Paul Anthony Griffith Obituary

Paul Anthony Griffith

February 28, 2020

CLINTON-Paul Anthony Griffith, 53, of Clinton, IA, formerly of Fulton, IL, died Friday, February 28, 2020, at Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, IA.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM Friday, March 6, 2020, at Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island, IL. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 6:00 PM Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home. A memorial has been established by the family.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 4, 2020
