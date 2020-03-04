|
|
Lori A. Logsdon-Chesser
August 22, 1962-March 1, 2020
MOLINE-Lori A. Logsdon-Chesser, 57 of Moline, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her home from natural causes as the result of a sudden illness.
Visitation and family gathering will be held from 2 – 4 p.m. Friday, March 6th at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline. Private burial will be held at a later date and time. Guests are invited to attend a celebration of life and a "Dutch treat" dinner at Los Agaves Mexican Grill, located at 3939 16th Street, Moline.
Lori was born August 22, 1962, in Glasgow, KY the daughter of Lonard and Wanda (Francisco) Logsdon and was raised in Park City, KY. Her family moved to the Quad Cities area in the mid-1960s.
She had been employed as a TIG welder in Florida for several years before her family moved to the Quad Cities, where she met her "soul mate" John. Lori loved life and she had an affection for animals, spending time outdoors, and spending time with her family and friends.
She also enjoyed laughing and had a great sense of humor. Lori and John also had a mutual affection for traveling and sightseeing. John's family adored Lori and she was as much a part of their family as John was a part of her family.
She is survived by her fiancé, John Bucksbaum (Moline), her sisters Donna (Eric) Wolfe, Julie Anderson, Cheryl Logsdon, nieces, nephews, and friends of the family. She was preceded in death by her parents. Online and personal condolences may be sent to the family in care of John at deroofuneralhome.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 4, 2020